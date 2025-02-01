Guv extends Reh greetings

ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Reh festival of the Idu-Mishmi tribe, and expressed hope that the celebration would bring the blessings of the divine mother, Nanyi Inyitaya, and reinforce the spirit of unity, brotherhood, and social harmony in the state.

“On this joyous occasion, I offer my prayers to the divine mother, Nanyi Inyitaya, to shower her choicest blessings on each one of us, bringing prosperity, happiness, and harmony into our lives,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)