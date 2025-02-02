Guv launches tourism dept’s calendar

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 1 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik launched the tourism department’s ‘Rise and Shine Arunachal Pradesh-2025’ calendar on Saturday evening, in the presence of Tourism Minister PD Sona and Bollywood actress and Miss India-2002 Neha Dhupia.

The event was organised by the tourism department, in partnership with Miss India Organisation and the Times Group. The calendar pays tribute to the natural beauty and cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

The governor said that the event would contribute to promoting Arunachal as a world-class tourism destination. He expressed faith that the tourism and travel initiative would go a long way in reflecting the true cultural diversity of Arunachal and harnessing the tourism potential of the state.

The governor further added that Arunachal has all the ingredients to become a world-class tourist destination. “With collective efforts from the government, local communities, and tourism agencies, we can unlock its true potential while preserving its unique heritage,” he said, and appealed to all to work together to showcase Arunachal as a must-visit destination.

Parnaik commended Sona and officers and officials of the state tourism department, besides the Miss India Organisation and the Times Group for the joint venture. He said that “through the collaboration with the Times Group and Miss India Organisation, the state will showcase the wonders of the state to the world.”

The governor also emphasised on harnessing the tourism potential of the state, saying that the state government is “committed to addressing the issues related to the sector, as tourism is one of the wheels of development and progress of Arunachal Pradesh.”

He said that “investments in infrastructure is in the pipeline; streamlining or digitising the permit system to make travel easier and more appealing to visitors is in place; and promoting ecotourism, responsible travel, and community-based tourism to preserve the state’s natural beauty while benefiting local communities are addressed.”

Sona in his address underscored that the mantra of tourism is hospitality. “The mantra of tourism is hospitality, not hostility. That’s our strength and we have been doing for ages. Time has come that we have to go global and let the world know what Arunachal is, who Arunachal is, and where Arunachal is,” he said.

He said that the time has come to let the world know what Arunachal is all about and what Arunachal can offer to the visitors.

“It’s not just the landscape you have seen. It’s about the culture and pristine beauty of the place” he said.

He exuded hope that “the calendar is one of the biggest platforms to give us lots of impetus and lots of promotion to Arunachal Pradesh and catapult to showcase Arunachal in the biggest way.”

Sona lauded the governor and the Miss India Organisation for promoting Arunachal in such a big way and making the event possible.

Dhupia in her address praised the beauty of Arunachal’s landscape. She shared her experiences of shooting for the reality television show ‘Roadies’ in Arunachal, and said that she was mesmerised by the pristine landscape.

Tourism Secretary Ranphoa Ngowa in his welcome address informed that “‘Rise & Shine’ is not just a collection of months and dates – it is a visual journey that encapsulates the soul of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Each frame, featuring the Femina Miss India winners against stunning natural backdrops of our state, is an invitation to the world to explore, experience, and be enchanted by the unmatched beauty and warm hospitality of our land,” he added.

The Times Group has engaged with the government of Arunachal to partner with and highlight the various pillars that make Arunachal an arresting destination across all industry verticals.

The first such engagement is with the department of tourism, to conceptualise and produce a calendar that encapsulates time with the state’s natural beauty.

The calendar ‘Rise and Shine in Arunachal Pradesh’ is a tribute to the alluring beauty of Arunachal, with the graceful exuberance of Femina Miss India winners through a visual story captured in the calendar, featuring 13 exquisite images.

Each month showcases Arunachal’s scenic topography and landscape – its majestic mountains, lush valleys, and serene rivers – intensified by the elegance of Miss India queens. ‘Rise’ symbolises Arunachal’s periodic embrace of the sun, while ‘Shine’ underscores the glowing achievements of Femina Miss India winners. Together, ‘Rise and Shine’ is a tribute to Arunachal’s rich treasury of beauty and culture, and India’s promising future.