Retd soldier awarded Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak

[Prem Chetry]

TAWANG, 1 Feb: Retired honorary Naik Subedar Leki Passang, who served in the 2nd Arunachal Scout, was awarded the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day for exhibiting selfless service and exceptional bravery in saving a life.

Passang, who was on leave, was on a visit to Shungetsar Lake in Tawang on 28 January, 2023 with a friend. A six-year-old child of a tourist fell through an unattended section of the ice-covered lake. Passang, without hesitation and disregarding his own safety, crawled 30 metres over fragile sleet and successfully rescued the child from beneath the ice.

“I feel extremely proud that I was able to save someone’s life,” he said.

“Around 60 people, including tourists, there started screaming to save the drowning child. I could not sense any risk to my life. I am not at all a good swimmer and my weight was around 80 kgs. No one came forward. The only thing in my mind was to save the child,” he said.

Exhibiting a sense of selfless service, he crawled 30 metres over fragile sleet and dived into the icy water of the lake and pulled the child out. The child was almost unconscious then.

His department congratulated him, saying that his unwavering commitment to duty and humanity is an inspiration to all.