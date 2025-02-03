CS inspects developmental projects in Pasighat

PASIGHAT, 2 Feb: Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta on Sunday inspected various development projects under the Smart City Mission and the government departments being implemented here in East Siang district.

During a tour of the district, the CS inspected the integrated command & control centre, the Pasighat market upgradation project, the recreation centre in Gumin Nagar, the Siang riverfront site, the solid waste management plant, and the smart guesthouse taken up by the Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL).

Commending the works done under the Smart City Mission, the CS advised PSCDCL Chairman and DC Tayi Taggu to “run the projects on self-sustainable and revenue generating mode.”

Gupta also visited the Pasighat sub-jail to take stock of the facilities available for the inmates.

Later, the CS visited the oil palm plantation of progressive farmer Miti Megu Perme at 4 Mile in Pasighat.

The CS also interacted with the beneficiaries during his visit to the ‘water amusement park’ in Bosididum, which was funded under the Deendayal Swavalamban Yojana during 2023-24 for unemployed youths to take up startup ventures.

The CS was accompanied by APSSB Chairman Padmini Singla, Health Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain, PSCDCL Chairman Tayi Taggu, Smart City Mission CEO Dr Manjuli Komut, SP Pankaj Lamba, and other officials during his visit. (DIPRO)