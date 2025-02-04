ANYA factions join hands; to be led by Ruja

ITANAGAR, 3 Feb: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on Monday announced that two factions of the ANYA, which were working independently, have decided to come together and work under one banner.

Henceforth, the ANYA led by Jamru Ruja will be the only one to function after Hillang Tadh and his team decided to extend support to Ruja.

Addressing the media at the Arunachal Press Club here, ANYA president Ruja welcomed the decision of the Tadh team.

“Due to miscommunication, two groups were functioning. Hillang Tadh, for the betterment of society, without any condition, joined us. We welcome this decision. This has cleared all confusion and we will work together for the betterment of the society,” said Ruja.

He also highlighted the important role played by former ANYA leaders in resolving the issue.

Earlier, Gida Punung, the chairman of the former ANYA leaders’ committee, which was formed to resolve the factionalism in the ANYA, announced that after several rounds of discussion, the two groups agreed to work together for the betterment of the society.

“Due to miscommunication, two factions of ANYA were working. After many rounds of discussions, the solution has been arrived at. Now everything is crystal clear,” he said.

Tadh said that, “due to unforeseen circumstances,” factionalism in the ANYA happened. “After a long discussion, we decided to work under the Nyishi Elite Society for the good of the Nyishi society. I had no intention to create division. From today onwards, Jamru Ruja will lead the ANYA and I will be with him,” said Tadh.