Rajiv Gandhi University – A voyage

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), formerly Arunachal University, nestled atop Rono Hills on a picturesque tableland of 302 acres, is a premier institution of higher education in Arunachal Pradesh and has successfully completed four decades of its existence.

The foundation stone of the university was laid on 4 February, 1984 on Rono Hills, Doimukh, by the then prime minister of India, Indira Gandhi, as a state university during the chief ministership of Gegong Apang. After being renamed as Rajiv Gandhi University in 2005, the university was converted into a central university on 9 April, 2007.

The university received academic recognition under Section 2(f) from the University Grants Commission on 28 March, 1985 and started functioning from 1 April, 1985. It received financial recognition under Section 12B of the UGC Act on 25 March, 1994. The university started its academic journey in 1988 with 48 students, 18 faculty members and three departments, namely, history, political science and education.

Rajiv Gandhi University, as premier institution of higher learning has been a beacon of knowledge, enlightenment, and progress, shaping young minds and contributing towards overall development of the society, state and the nation at large. The university has played a pivotal role in promoting quality education, preserving indigenous knowledge and fostering innovations. The university through its motto ‘Vidya-Amritam-Shnute’, ie, ‘Excellence and Immortality through Nectar of Education’ has been striving to maintain high standards in teaching, research, extension and social responsibility. Years of concerted efforts have shown the milestones of qualitative and quantitative progress in all fields.

Over the past 42 years, the university has grown by leaps and bounds in all respects. Today, RGU has a total of 44 departments and three institutes with enrolment of 5,374 students pursuing different programmes in UG, PG, PhD, diploma, etc. Filled-in teaching positions are 214 against sanctioned strength of 277, while those of non-teaching are 203 against sanctioned positions of 253. RGU has an affiliation of 47 colleges and academic institutions, including professional institutes like medical, nursing, education, law, etc. Growing from humble beginnings, the saga of RGU resembles a glorious journey transforming itself into a centre of excellence in academics, research and community engagement.

During the initial years, to be able to reach the campus was a tedious task in itself. A 407 mini-bus plied from Itanagar and Naharlagun, the commuters (students and employees) had to make a long round via Banderdewa and Harmuty, covering an extra distance of around 30 kms to reach the campus. There was a country-made boat to ferry people across the Pare (Dikrong) river, which was very perilous during monsoon. But now there is a well-connected campus with a number of vehicle services from different locations of Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, etc.

During the 1990s, most of the campus remained as no man’s land where sometimes elephants outnumbered the campus dwellers. Apart from elephants, other animals and creatures, like barking deer, wild boar, fox, leopard, etc, were often visible in the campus. Besides, birds of varying species used to den here. Today, the dense human population across the length and breadth of the university has largely transformed that natural habitat. However, the campus continues to remain a green campus, free from single-use plastic and surrounded by lush green vegetation.

In those days, there was only one hostel, namely, Subansiri Halls of Residence, which could accommodate almost all the students of the university. Today, RGU owns 17 hostels catering to nearly one third of accommodation requirements of the total students. There was a lone academic building hosting almost all departments, except a few, like geography/commerce, which were accommodated in Type V quarters. The present old auditorium was sufficient to accommodate all the students of the university during examinations and other programmes. Today, we have effectively 20 academic buildings which are catering over 40 departments; besides, there are two huge halls and one mini-auditorium for major events.

In the last five years, the university has registered tremendous achievements in all major domains. More than 15 new departments have been established, of which the faculties of law, agricultural sciences and sports sciences are the prominent ones. Undergraduate programmes in 12 departments have been started since the last academic session with an exemplary implementation of the NCrF and the NHEQF under NEP-2020 at both UG and PG levels across disciplines. Huge numbers of academic programmes/courses in UG, PG, PhD, diploma and certificates have been launched.

RGU has emerged as a leading institution in implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) from the very beginning. All curricula/syllabi are prepared in tune with the NEP guidelines and these are being implemented on the ground across departments as well as affiliated colleges. RGU is meticulously adopting the national and global standards in its academic pursuit. The university is striving by maintaining the academic calendar with remarkable best practice of conferring degrees on the scheduled convocation day, ie, 30 November every year. Many eminent personalities have been visiting the campus and the recently concluded XXII Convocation held on 30 November, 2024 witnessed the presence of the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar as chief guest.

In terms of infrastructure development, the university has made huge leaps in recent years with five full-fledged academic buildings, library annexe building and additional five residential hostels accommodating 600 students (boarders). A technologically equipped administrative building, which is a long-felt need of the university, is being constructed with a modest cost of nearly 45 crores and is set to be completed within a period of 18 months.

In order to cater to the aspirations and needs of higher education, RGU has also envisaged to have its extension campuses in three geographical locations of Arunachal Pradesh, ie, Baliso in Pakke-Kessang district, Aalo in West Siang district, and Namphai in Changlang district.

For the enhancement of infrastructure facilities in university, the state government has also significantly contributed over the years, especially during recent past. Water treatment plant in the campus (to be commissioned very shortly), Students’ Activity Centre, Buddhist Study Centre, sports gallery, high-mast flashlight, buses, etc, are a few significant mentions which have come with funding ofgovernment of Arunachal.

It is to note that in 2020 RGU secured the second position in the rankings released by the union ministry of education, with an impressive 83% score in performance grading. That same year, RGU was awarded the title of ‘Best Central University’ at the third Himalayan Educators Summit and ranked third for the Divya Himagiri Himalayan State Education Excellence Award. All these testify to the university’s commitment to excellence.

The overall achievement of Rajiv Gandhi University during the past five academic sessions have been adjudged with a glittering milestone of Grade A in NAAC accreditation conducted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, Bangalore during March-2024. With this magnificent grade now RGU has been mapped amongst the few best graded central universities in the country, which is a matter of pride for all of us. Moreover, RGU continues to stand tall on its standards of accountability and transparency with suo moto disclosure of information under third-party transparency audit. The university has continuously secured over 95% grades in transparency audit by an independent reviewer over the years.

The contributions of RGU in the field of higher education are immense. The institution has nurtured countless scholars, researchers and leaders who have excelled in diverse fields – be it in academia, administration, entrepreneurship, or public service. The commitment of the faculties, the perseverance of the students and the vision of the administration have together propelled RGU to new heights of academic distinction. It is said that teachers are a beacon in the society at large and in RGU we have a number of teachers who have set themselves as an example of success.

Currently, average research papers published stands over seven per faculty member, while the university leaves behind a number of prestigious institutions in having research projects funded by credible national and international agencies. The high performance of university faculties in conducting research projects was even acknowledged by the NAAC peer team members in 2024. A good number of teachers have climbed to the coveted positions in the academic arena, ie, to the position of vice-chancellor. Mention may be made of Prof B Tripathi, Prof N Nagaraju, Prof Tamo Riba and Prof SK Chaudhuri, among many.

On the occasion marking the 42nd foundation day, it is important to acknowledge the vital roles of teachers, staff, alumni and students who have contributed immensely in different capacities towards building and shaping the institution. Almost all founding members of the university,including teachers, non-teaching employees, students, etc, have either retired or completed their terms and some of them are no longer with us today. However, their contributions remain deeply engraved. Mention may be made of the names of Prof Tamo Mibang (former vice-chancellor), Prof S Dutta, (department of history), Prof AC Talukdar (department of political science), Prof KC Kapoor(department of education), etc, who had toiled hard for the university during its nascent stage.

The contributions of former vice chancellors like Prof CL Anand, Madan Jha, S Regunathan, Prof AC Bhagabati, Dr KK Dwivedi, Prof SC Saha, Prof KC Belliappa, Prof Atul Sarma, Prof David R Syiemlieh, Prof Tamo Mibang and Prof Saket Kushwaha have been imprinted across the nook and corner of the university. Likewise, former registrars,namely, AP Shrivasta, Dr Jogendra Nath, Dr Joram Begi, Dr Tai Nyori, Dr Deepak Pandey, Prof Tomo Riba and Prof Rachob Taba, to mention a few among many, will be acknowledged forever for their able and dedicated leadership in the administration of the university.

Rajiv Gandhi University has evolved a certain uniqueness of flourishing with unity in diversity. Most of the festivals are celebrated with traditional gaiety and fervour,irrespective of communities. University Festival, University Panorama and Inter-College Youth Festival are organised regularly, where along with games and sports, the culture of the indigenous tribes are displayed, including housing patterns, traditional attires, traditional foods, folk songs, and dances.

With this positive intent and work culture, RGU, which over the years has evolved from being an academic institution to an emotion and a symbol of trust and credibility, is all set to move further on the trajectory of academic excellence in higher education. (Dr NT Rikam is Registrar, RGU.)