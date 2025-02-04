IMC to collect garbage twice daily

ITANAGAR, 3 Feb: The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) has announced that garbage collection will now take place twice daily to ensure better waste management.

The announcement was made at an interaction meeting with IMC sanitation workers here on Monday, during which PPE kits were distributed among the workers.

The IMC also announced strict measures to maintain cleanliness in the city, including imposition of fines on those caught littering public places.

Speaking to the media, Mayor Tamme Phassang said that the IMC had previously organised several awareness campaigns. The campaigns involved various initiatives, including roping in former Miss Arunachal, Tengam Celine Koyu, as its brand ambassador, and conducting multiple awareness programmes across different locations within the IMC’s jurisdiction.

The mayor said that “the time has now come to take strict action for the greater good of the public by enforcing penalties against violators.”

“We have observed that some residents do not dispose of their garbage when IMC vehicles arrive in the morning at their sectors. Instead, they later dump their waste in public places, causing sanitation issues. To curb this behaviour, the IMC has decided to impose fines on those found indulging in such activities. Furthermore, garbage collection will now be carried out twice a day, with morning and evening shifts operational within the IMC jurisdiction,” Phassang said.

To ensure proper execution of these measures, the IMC will deploy supervisors in each ward to keep a close watch on violators. The corporation will also seek assistance from the police and the administration to enforce penalties effectively, he added.

During the interaction event, the mayor assured the sanitation workers of all possible support from the IMC. However, he asked those who are not performing their duties sincerely to resign, in order to allow unemployed individuals willing to serve the city to take their place.

The mayor further assured that sanitation workers who are dedicated and hardworking would be rewarded with grades and salary enhancement.

The event was attended also by Deputy Mayor Biri Basang, IMC Commissioner Kego Jilen, and several corporators, who actively participated in the distribution of PPE kits to the sanitation workers.