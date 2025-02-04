State BJP hails union budget

ITANAGAR, 3 Feb: State BJP president Kaling Moyong on Monday termed the Union Budget 2025-26 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman “people-friendly, middle class and lower middle class budget.”

Highlighting the budget, Moyong said that “the income tax relief in the budget is betting big on the middle class.”

“The proposed revised tax rates, which highlight that income up to Rs 12 lakhs will draw zero income tax rates, have won the heart of the Indian middle class. It is truly a thoughtful gesture,” he added.

Moyong also expressed appreciation for the modification of the UDAN scheme and said that “the Centre now plans to launch a modified version of the UDAN scheme, which aims to enhance regional connectivity to 120 new destinations in the country.”