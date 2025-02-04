CoSAAP mourns EE’s demise

ITANAGAR, 3 Feb: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has deeply mourned the passing away of PWD EE Takek Jilen, who died on 28 January.

Born in 1965 in Bege village in Tirbin circle of Leparada district (then undivided West Siang district), Jilen did his bachelor of engineering from the Assam Engineering College, Guwahati, in 1990 and became the first engineer of the Jisi-Jilen society.

He joined state government service in 1991 as a junior engineer in the PWD, and was subsequently promoted to the post of assistant engineer in 2005 and executive engineer in 2023. He was posted in the PWD circle office, Naharlagun as executive engineer (planning) at the time of his demise.

“Jilen was a sincere, disciplined and dedicated officer, as well as social worker, since his school days. The vacuum created in the society due to his sudden demise cannot be filled soon,” the CoSAAP said in a condolence message.

It prayed to the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul, and conveyed condolence to the bereaved family.