DC reviews ongoing schemes

PASIGHAT, 4 Feb: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu reviewed the progress of various ongoing state and central government schemes being implemented in the district during a District Level Monitoring Committee meeting here on Tuesday.

Advocating coordination among the departments for smooth execution of projects, he asked the HoDs to come up with innovative project proposals for the upcoming Budget 2025-26.

Some of the key projects reviewed were upgradation of Bakin Pertin General Hospital, augmentation of water supply in Pasighat township, solid waste management, and infrastructure works at the Arunachal Pradesh University.

The DC also took stock of the status of beneficiary schemes under the Chief Minister Social Security Scheme, the progress of works in the agriculture and allied sectors, rural development, and ongoing projects under the Pasighat Smart City Mission and the Pasighat Municipal Council.

DPO Tatak Mibang, PSCDCL CEO Dr Manjuli Komut, PMC MEO Jayanti Pertin, HoDS, and SRA Benjamin Tabing were among those who attended the meeting. (DIPRO)