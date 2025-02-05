APPSC conducts outreach prog at AUS

NAMSAI, 4 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) conducted an outreach programme at the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here on Tuesday.

Addressing the audience, APPSC member Koj Tari engaged them with an informative speech on various career options, especially in the defence forces, and encouraged the students to explore diverse career paths and seize the opportunities available to them.

APPSC Chairman Dr Pradip Lingfa delivered an address on the role of the APPSC as the apex agency responsible for conducting various examinations.

Dr Lingfa also shared his own life experiences, emphasising the importance of hard work and perseverance in achieving success.

AUS Rector Prof DS Hernwal, Vice-Chancellor Prof Ajeya Jha, and Deputy Registrar Vipin Rawat also spoke.