NAMSAI, 4 Feb: MLA Zingnu Namchoom on Tuesday flagged off a new ambulance for the primary health centre (PHC) in Piyong, in the presence of Namsai DC CR Khampa, ZPC Urmila Mancheykhun, the Piyong ZPM, GPCs, GPMs, officials, and the local community.

The ambulance was donated by the GPCs and the GPMs of Ningroo zilla parishad.

Following this, the MLA inaugurated two key infrastructure projects in Piyong: the newly constructed water treatment plant and a multipurpose community hall. (DIPRO)