Disaster mgmt dept, NDRF launch school safety prog in

BASAR, 4 Feb: The Leparada disaster management department, in collaboration with the 12th Bn National Disaster Response Force’ (NDRF) Dibrugarh (Assam)-based C Company, launched a school safety programme (SSP) and mock exercises, targeting all government and private schools here, including Eklavya Model Residential School in Sodo Doke, Tirbin.

The programme, which commenced on 3 February, will continue in phases until 15 February, with the aim to enhance disaster preparedness and response skills among students, teachers, and staff members.

The first phase of the SSP was conducted at GB School here, where students actively participated in earthquake drills, fire safety training, first aid demonstration, and emergency evacuation exercises.

Students and all faculties from VKV Basar also took part in the programme, demonstrating keen enthusiasm in learning essential disaster preparedness measures.

Emphasising the importance of school safety, District Disaster Management Officer T Pema urged all the schools to participate actively as the programme progresses across the township in a phased manner.

As part of the initiative, first-aid boxes were distributed to the schools to enhance their medical response capacity. Pamphlets on disaster management were also provided to the students and staff members. (DIPRO)