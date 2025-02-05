NHPC provides ultrasound machine to DH

ANINI, 4 Feb: The NHPC Ltd, under its corporate social responsibility initiative, provided an ultrasound machine to the district hospital (DH) here in Dibang Valley district, in the presence of MLA Mopi Mihu, DC Pagli Sora, the DMO, and others.

With the availability of the ultrasound machine in the district, the sufferings of patients and pregnant women will be alleviated to a great extent by not having to travel 230 kms to the nearest town for availing this facility. It will also aid in early detection of life-threatening diseases.

The MLA urged the hospital authority to ensure effective use of the medical tools and machineries available in the hospital. He also stressed the need for providing periodic training on the latest know-how to the hospital technicians.

This is the second major contribution of the NHPC in the district, after construction of boys’ and girls’ hostels at the Government Residential School in Ranli in Arzoo circle.

The NHPC is executing the Dibang Multipurpose Project in Dibang Valley and Lower Dibang Valley. (DIPRO)