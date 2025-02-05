Mithi donates rescue cage to Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary

ROING, 4 Feb: Former chief minister Mukut Mithi donated a tiger rescue cage to the Roing rescue centre-cum-mini-zoo under the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary (MWS), aimed at aiding rehabilitation and protection of endangered species in the region.

The tiger cage, designed as per the Central Zoo Authority norms, will house injured or rescued animals temporarily, which is vital in the rehabilitation process and in responding to wildlife emergencies.

On the occasion, Balek GPM Liktem Ngukir surrendered his airgun with riflescope to RFO Dr Kabuk Lego. Uniform kits were also distributed to the zookeepers of the rescue centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Mithi, a wildlife enthusiast, praised the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan of the department and emphasised on carrying out more such drives in the district.

He also spoke on the ever increasing human-animal conflict and the need for the department and the society as a whole to prepare holistic mitigation measures for long-term sustainability.

Mithi also elaborated the potential of revenue generation through ecotourism at Mehao Lake.

District Veterinary Officer Dr Breele Mimi highlighted the close partnership of the wildlife wing and the animal husbandry, veterinary and dairy development department and reiterated his dedicated support towards wildlife conservation.

The sanctuary’s authorities expressed their gratitude for the donation. Mehao WLS DFO Mito Rumi also informed about the mini-zoo’s plans to launch an animal adoption programme. He also presented a brief on stranded families of hoolock gibbon in Denlo village area, and informed that the PCCF HQ office is working on a rescue and rehabilitation mission in this regard.

He expressed gratitude for the continuous support from Pasighat DFO Dr Hano Moda, Dr Subi Migrifrom the district animal husbandry & veterinary department, Pakke WTI Dr Techi, Tinsukia (Assam) WTI Dr Panjit Basumatary, and Dr Mehedi Hassan “for providing best clinical interventions in the Sunpura panther case of December 2024.” The panther had succumbed to bullet injuries at the rescue centre.

The MWS, situated in Lower Dibang Valley district, is home to a variety of endangered species, including big cats, the Asiatic black bear, and numerous bird species. It attracts thousands of birders every year. It is also the main catchment area of the civil water supply to Roing and adjoining areas.