Wanchos commemorate 150th anniversary of Anglo-Wancho War

NINU, 4 Feb: The 150th anniversary of the historic 1875 Anglo-Wancho War was commemorated in this village in Longding district on Sunday with a grand event named ‘Gantang’, dedicated to honouring the unsung heroes who bravely resisted British forces.

Attending the event, Agriculture and Allied Minister Gabriel D Wangsu described it as a historic day for the state. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to pay tribute to the warriors who sacrificed their lives to protect their land and people.

Wangsu shared a remarkable discovery from his research, recalling how he first came across a rare photograph of Wancho warriors captured during the war. This discovery later helped uncover a crucial piece of history, bringing recognition to the community’s struggle and resilience.

“We must reflect on the hardships and sacrifices of our ancestors. Their resistance ensured that the British could not subjugate us. Today, their bravery defines our identity. It is our duty to honour them and keep their legacy alive,” Wangsu said.

The minister commended the state government for recognising the Wancho heroes and reviving their lost history.

“Our government is committed to recognising the sacrifices of our indigenous warriors. The work of the State Core Committee on Unsung Heroes, led by DCM Chowna Mein, is commendable in bringing to light the stories of our ancestors,” he said.

He also acknowledged the efforts of researcher Nepha Wangsa, whose extensive research shed light on the Anglo-Wancho War. Wangsa, the author of The Nginu Massacre, has been at the forefront of advocating the recognition of Arunachal’s unsung heroes, he said.

Wangsu further urged the villagers of Longchan circle to recognise the importance of mithun rearing, expressing concern over its declining population in the region.

“Arunachal Pradesh accounts for nearly 90% of India’s mithun population, with our region being one of the highest contributors.

It is crucial for us to focus on increasing mithun rearing,” he emphasized.

The minister further announced plans to organise a special programme in Longchan, focused on mithun conservation and rearing practices.

Highlighting recent government initiatives, Wangsu pointed out that mithun has now been officially recognised as a food animal, with its meat being formally named ‘wesi’. He called for greater community participation to ensure successful implementation of government schemes related to mithun conservation and other developmental programmes.

MLA Thangwang Wangham also paid tribute to the forefathers on the occasion. “Our ancestors fought for our land, freedom, and culture against foreign rule. Today, it is time for our younger generation to fight for economic freedom, freedom from illiteracy, and freedom from poverty. We must work together to make Wancho a vibrant and progressive tribe,” he said.

The chief of Ninu, Longwang Wangham, and researcher Nepha Wangsa also addressed the gathering, highlighting the historical significance of the Anglo-Wancho War of 1875.

As part of the commemoration, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) Arunachal unit organised a ‘tiranga yatra’, a 3-km march that saw thousands of villagers from Longchan circle and beyond participating.

Students from various schools, including JNV Khapcho, government secondary school, Ninu, De Paul Nisa, primary school Nisa, primary school,Ninu, and Nawmai Khunjing Wangchin Academy also took part in paying tributes to their ancestral warriors.

The event was attended also by the Longding deputy commissioner, ZPMs from various blocks, Namaste Bharat Foundation Northeast India chairman Tai Tagak, and ABVP state secretary Biki Yader, along with other ABVP members, representatives from community-based organisations and village chiefs of Ninu, Nisa, Senua, Wakka, Longkai, Khogla, Kaimoi,etc.