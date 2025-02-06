Arunachal wins 10 medals at  International Kickboxing Tournament

ITANAGAR, 5 Dec: The kick-boxers from Arunachal Pradesh won 10 medals, including 3 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronzes, at the 4th Wako Indian Open International Kickboxing Tournament 2025, which concluded in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Robin Deori, Tason Ekke and Chamchak Mossang won the gold medals.

While Deori won his gold medal in the low kick event in the senior men’s below 67 kg category, Ekke won in the kick light event in the junior boys’ below 52 kg category. Mossang won her gold medal in the kick light event in the senior women’s below 55 kg category, Kickboxing Association of Arunachal general secretary Charu Govin, who led the state team as chef de mission, informed in a release.

The silver medal were won by Kishor Thapa in low kick event in senior men’s below 81kg category, Jipe Lombi in K1 event in senior men’s below 60kg category, Bishal Mura in low kick event in senior men’s below 57 kg category and Sorita Shrestha in low kick event in junior girls’ below 58kg category.

The bronze medals were won by Rantu Sonowal in low kick event in senior men’s below 57kg category, Wangjoy Kungkho in kick light event medal in junior boys’ below 57 kg category and Wanghim Ngaimong in low kick event in senior men’s below 51kg category.

Gopal Moran was the team coach.

Kick-boxers from 10 countries participated in the tournament, which was organized by Wako India Kickboxing Federation (WIKF).

The tournament is an official calendar event of WIKF, the release said.