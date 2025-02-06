Kaye wins gold at World Powerlifting Championship

ITANAGAR, 5 Feb: Powerlifter Rige Kaye of Arunachal Pradesh won a gold medal in the senior men’s 67.5 kg category at the ongoing World Powerlifting Championship at Cairo, Egypt.

He lifted a total of 500 kgs in raw powerlifting.

Hailing from Telam village in Lower Siang district, Kaye had won a gold medal in the National Deadlift Championship in 67.5 kg category, which was organized by World Powerlifting Congress in Hyderabad, Telangana in 2024.

He has so far won several gold and silver medals in power-lifting in various district, state and national level competitions. He is also a certified international personal trainer.