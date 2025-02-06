APWWS seeks urgent legislative action prohibiting polygamy

ITANAGAR, 5 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has called for urgent legislative action to prohibit polygamy within tribal societies.

In a letter submitted to the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) on Wednesday, the APWWS expressed deep concern over the rising crimes against women in Arunachal Pradesh and sought the APSCW’s immediate intervention and decisive action on the issue.

“Since its inception in 1979, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has been unwavering in its commitment to eradicating polygamy and advocating for the rights and welfare of tribal women and children.

Despite our sustained efforts, the absence of robust legal provisions continues to pose a significant challenge in our pursuit of gender justice,” the APWWS said.

The Society stated that “the lack of stringent legislation has allowed polygamy to not only persist but also proliferate, exacerbating gender inequality and social instability. Alarmingly, in the absence of legal deterrents, certain individuals are exploiting this practice, further marginalizing women. Of even greater concern is the increasing promotion of polygamy on social media, which conveys a highly regressive and damaging message to society. The glorification of polygamy on digital platforms is misleading, undermines the principles of gender equality, and threatens the progress made in women’s empowerment.”

While strongly condemning any attempt to normalize or promote the practice of polygamy, the APWWS has urged for immediate deliberation at the highest levels and enactment of a comprehensive legal framework to prohibit polygamy in government, political and public sectors. “Such a legislative measure is imperative to uphold the dignity, rights, and well-being of women in Arunachal Pradesh,” the Society claimed.