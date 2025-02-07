Arunachal to host SAFF U-19 C’ship

ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh has been entrusted with hosting the prestigious South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-19 Championship-2025.

“This marks a historic moment as the state gears up to welcome its first-ever international football tournament,” the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) stated in a release.

The SAFF, the governing body for football in south Asia, consists of seven member associations: India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. “This annual youth competition serves as a key platform for emerging football talent in the region,” the APFA said.

The 2025 edition of the SAFF U-19 Championship is expected to witness six teams competing for regional glory.

The Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia will be the venue for the tournament, scheduled to take place from 8 to 17 May.

The allotment letter was officially handed over to APFA honorary secretary Kipa Ajay by All India Football Federation (AIFF) secretary-general Anil Prabhakaran.

“Hosting this prestigious event is a milestone achievement for Arunachal Pradesh, further establishing its position on the national and international football map. The tournament is expected to boost the state’s football infrastructure, inspire young players, and promote sports tourism in the region. The APFA, in collaboration with the AIFF and the local authorities, is committed to delivering a tournament of the highest standards,” the release stated.