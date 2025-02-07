Namsai all set for Golden Pagoda Marathon

[Karyir Riba]

NAMSAI, 6 Feb: Namsai is all set to host the upcoming first edition of the Golden Pagoda Marathon (GPM), scheduled to be held on 9 February at the Golden Pagoda here.

With the theme, ‘Marathon and Namsai Tourism’, the event is being organised by the Tourism Department, in collaboration with the Namsai district administration.

Promising to be India’s most scenic run, the marathon is an initiative to promote sports, fitness and tourism in Namsai, showcasing the breathtaking landscapes and cultural richness of the district.

The three-day event will also offer participants and visitors a chance to explore kayaking, bamboo rafting, and other eco-adventure sports.

Earlier, on 19 December, 2024, the announcement of GPM was made in the national capital, where Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering and Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng had unveiled the official marathon jersey.

The event, which is aimed at combining fitness with cultural exploration, invited runners and travellers from all over the country, the registration period for which lasted from 1 December to 15 January. The marathon has four different categories, ideal for both seasoned athletes, as well as newcomers. The full marathon will cover a distance of 42 kms (age group 18 years and above) and the winner will take away Rs 2 lakhs. The 21-km half-marathon is also for the age group 18 years and above, and the winner gets Rs 1.5 lakh. Similarly, the 10 km standard run, for 12 years and above age group, offers Rs 1 lakh prize money for the winner. Lastly, there is a 5-km fun run,open for all ages, the winner of which will receive Rs 20,000.

The starting point of the race will be the Golden Pagoda premises.

Combining tribal performances, local cuisines and eco-conscious practices, the marathon will not be just a race but a celebration of Arunachal Pradesh’ unique identity.