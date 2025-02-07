Drs, orgs rally behind TRIHMS director

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: Several organisations have come forward to condemn the trespassing and violence at the home of Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) Director Moji Jini on Wednesday by a person identified as Byabang Joram.

TRIHMS Director Dr Jini is a respected doctor who is a senior paediatric super-specialist.

Joram, a former president of the All Nyishi Youth Association, is currently in judicial custody.

According to reports, Joram allegedly trespassed into Dr Jini’s residence at around 2:30 am on Wednesday by ramming the entry gate with a car before attempting to assault Dr Jini.

The TRIHMS Faculty Association (TFA) on Thursday staged a peaceful protest at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun, condemning the incident. The protest witnessed the participation of members of the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) state unit, TRIHMS staffers, doctors, and MBBS students, all expressing strong condemnation of the incident.

TFA president Dr Rinchin Dorjee Megeji termed the attack an unprecedented incident.

“The attack was on one of the seniormost doctors, a fatherly figure. Such an incident has never occurred in the state and puts a poor light on Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

Dr Megeji added that the issue is linked to the TRIHMS as the disputed land falls under the institute. However, he said that further details would be provided by the authorities concerned.

Echoing similar sentiments, IMA-Arunachal Pradesh general secretary Dr Mingam Pertin expressed solidarity with Dr Jini and the TFA.

The protesters also demanded amendments to the Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Medical Service Personnel and Medical Institutions Act, 2019, proposing that protection under the Act should extend beyond workplaces in case of disputes linked to professional matters.

The Galo Youth Organisation (GYO) also strongly condemned the attack on Dr Jini.

Addressing a press conference, GYO president Bomkar Gara described Dr Jini as a respected figure in the state’s medical community, highlighting his contributions to the establishment and development of the medical college even after retirement.

Gara urged the public to refrain from viewing the incident through a communal lens, and stressed the importance of maintaining harmony.

He also lauded the Naharlagun police for swiftly arresting the accused, and called for a thorough and impartial investigation by the home department.

The Arunachal Pradesh Doctors’ Association (APDA) also on Thursday expressed deep concern over the incident.

“Trespassing into someone’s private residence at odd hours is beyond tolerance and carries a clear message of intention of the intruder,” the association said.

Strongly condemning the incident, the APDA said it stands by Dr Jini and expresses solidarity “during his time of shock and mental trauma.”

The association demanded punishment for the culprit as per the rules of the law at the earliest. “Failure to punish the culprit will indicate the failure of the authority concerned and set a bad precedent,” it said.

According to Joram’s elder brother Byabang Moshi, the altercation stemmed from a land dispute.

“Joram initially bought the land from the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress, and later donated it to the TRIHMS on the condition that his name would be included in the donation records, which was not done. This may have frustrated him,” Moshi said.

However, he clarified that Joram’s actions were wrong and the matter is a personal dispute.

Wednesday’s incident third instance of intimidation by Joram: Dr Jini

Dr Moji Jini on Thursday claimed that the incident that occurred on Wednesday morning was the third instance of Joram illegally entering his private residence and intimidating him and his family.

In a letter to the chief minister, Dr Jini stated that repeated attacks on him are directly linked to the acquisition process of the erstwhile Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) office building located in the centre of the TRIHMS land, on which Joram allegedly claimed ownership.

“Previously, all disputes concerning the land were between the TRIHMS and the APYC office. Nevertheless, Byabang Joram has continuously threatened both myself and the TRIHMS office, demanding compensation and monetary benefits in relation to the APYC office,” Dr Jini claimed.

“This led to discussions between the TRIHMS Faculty Association and Byabang Joram, which were initially believed to have been resolved,” he added.

He further said that the harassment escalated over time and Joram began involving himself on a personal level by forcefully entering his private residence without any valid authority and threatening him and his family.

Dr Jini further alleged that “Joram demanded Rs 1 crore from my wife and me as compensation for the APYC office, or face dire consequences.”

“This appalling act of violence against a medical professional who has dedicated his life to serving the people of our state is not just an attack on an individual but an attack on the very foundation of our healthcare system,” Dr Jini lamented.

He stated that the incident has raised significant alarm among the medical fraternity of Arunachal Pradesh, and that there is a growing sense of insecurity among healthcare professionals.

“The increasing fear of violence against doctors is an unacceptable reality that requires immediate and decisive action,” he added.