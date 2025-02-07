10th Arunachal Film Festival begins

ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: The 10th edition of the three-day Arunachal Film Festival (AFF), being organised by the Information & Public Relations (IPR) Department, in collaboration with the Film Federation of Arunachal (FFA), commenced at TNZ Cinema here on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural function, Education Minister PD Sona emphasised the power of cinema as a tool for mass communication, capable of spreading positive messages and driving societal change.

“If used properly, films can bring about a positive transformation, apart from financial gains.

With the growth of technology and the rise of social media and OTT platforms, there are immense opportunities for talented individuals,” he said.

He encouraged aspiring filmmakers to use platforms like the AFF to showcase their talent and contribute to the growth of Arunachal’s film industry. The minister also lauded the efforts of the organisers in promoting the film industry in the state.

Earlier, IPR Secretary Nyali Ete said that this year’s festival prioritises films from the Northeast, with special focus on entries from Arunachal Pradesh.

Ete informed that the curtain raiser event, held on 30 January, featured the documentary Zero to Hero, which received an overwhelming response. He also highlighted the introduction of a feedback box to gather constructive suggestions for future editions of the AFF.

Organising secretary S Flago commended the governmentfor providing a platform for filmmakers, producers, actors, and artists. He urged the participants to take full advantage of the opportunities presented by the AFF.

Film Federation of Arunachal president Techi U Tara acknowledged the challenges faced by filmmakers in the state. He praised individual filmmakers for their dedication and expressed optimism about the growing recognition of Arunachal’s cinema beyond the state.

“With collective efforts from all stakeholders, the film industry in Arunachal Pradesh will achieve new heights,” he said. He also encouraged constructive criticism to help improve and strengthen the industry.

The festival’s first day featured the screening of Numb, directed by Janeth Pinngam, and Map Al – The Salt, directed by Joram Tapak.