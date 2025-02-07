RGU’s commitment

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) turned 42 on 4 February. The university, which was initially Arunachal University, had only three departments and 48 students when the foundation stone was laid on 4 February, 1984 at Rono Hills by the then prime minister of India, Indira Gandhi, as a state university during the chief ministership of Gegong Apang.

Today, the university has over 40 departments and more than 5,000 students enrolled from Arunachal, Assam, and other parts of the country. It has also granted affiliation to 47 colleges and academic institutions, including the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences – the only medical college in the state.

Renamed Rajiv Gandhi University in 2005, the institution became a central university in 2007. Since then, it has been growing steadily, with the opening of several new departments. Expansion plans to other parts of the state are also under consideration, with the proposed opening of extension campuses in Baliso (Pakke-Kessang), Aalo (West Siang), and Namphai (Changlang).

The university has come a long way in the last four decades, though it has also faced several controversies, including delays in the appointment of vice-chancellors and sporadic protests.

As a leading institution of higher education, the university carries significant responsibility, including expanding research that not only documents but also practically assists the state in formulating policies based on these findings. It should also engage with all stakeholders, including the state government, other universities around the world, and its alumni, to foster further growth. Additionally, investing in accessible academia that serves the common people should remain a priority.