Friendly T20 cricket match organised

PASIGHAT, 6 Feb: A friendly T20 cricket match between JNC Professors XI and IGJ HS SchoolTeachers XI was held at the JN College playground here in East Siang district on Thursday. The event was aimed at strengthening the bond between the teaching communities of the two institutes.

The JNC team won the match by four wickets.

The standout performances of the day included a brilliant batting display by Kennedy Boruah from IGJ HS School team, who emerged the highest scorer.

Kenko Koyu’s impressive bowling earned him the titles of the highest wicket-taker and the man of the match.

Speaking on the occasion, JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh emphasised the importance of sporting events, stating that “these matches are crucial for fostering camaraderie and bonding between our educational institutions.”

IGJ HS School Principal Oyar Tabing expressed gratitude to the JNC community for their warm hospitality. IGJ Vice Principal Otem Tangu, who also played in the match, said that more such events should be organised in the future.