ACF to intensify protest against AP Freedom of Religion Act

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 5 Feb: The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has announced that it will intensify its opposition to the move to implement the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, in the state. The ACF has planned a series of agitations calling for the repeal of this Act. In the first phase, starting from February 10, a weeklong fasting and prayer event will be held across the state in protest.

The ACF also announced that if the government does not heed their demand, they will stage a gherao of the state assembly on March 6 during the assembly session. Additionally, there will be a hunger strike on February 17 in the Itanagar capital region, with Christian believers from various denominations participating. The ACF is also reportedly reaching out to elected representatives so that their concerns can be raised on the floor of the assembly. This move by the ACF follows comments made by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the last week of December 2024, during a program, where he informed that the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978 – dormant until now – would soon have its rules framed and implemented in the state. In September 2024, two judges of the Gauhati High Court (Itanagar bench) ordered the state government to finalize the draft rules of the Act within six months while closing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Tambo Tamin.

ACF president Tarh Miri, while speaking to the media at the Arunachal Press Club on Wednesday, alleged that the state government had given a lukewarm response to their concerns about APFRA. “In November 2024, we met with the chief secretary and also submitted a letter to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, presenting our concerns regarding this act. The CM directed us to meet with his advisor, Alo Libang, which we did. Taking note of our concerns, advisor Libang submitted his report to the CM, but so far, there has been no response,” claimed the ACF president. He also described the move to implement APFRA as being against the spirit of secularism.

The APFRA was passed by the state assembly during the Janata Party government led by then-Chief Minister P.K Thungon and received presidential assent on October 25, 1978. The Act seeks to prohibit conversions from one religious faith to another through force, inducement or fraudulent means.

It was reportedly enacted in response to concerns about the perceived threat to indigenous religions in the state. However, it has never been effectively implemented, as successive governments have chosen to overlook it.