ANYA clarifies media statement

ITANAGAR, 7 Feb: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on Friday clarified the statement its president Jamru Ruja gave to the media on 5 February.

Addressing mediapersons at the Arunachal Press Club here on Friday, Ruja clarified that he had no intention of giving a communal colour to the incident involving former ANYA president Byabang Joram and TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini, but that he reacted to the CoSAAP’s using the word “ransom” in its statement condemning the incident.

“The word ‘ransom’ is used when one kidnaps a person and demands money for their release,” Ruja said.

The ANYA president said that a plot of land belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress, located in Naharlagun, where the TRIHMS now stands, was purchased by Joram in December 2022 for Rs 1 crore.

“After a few months, Dr Jini held a series of meetings with Joram and offered Rs 28,28,100 to Joram in lieu of his land as compensation. However, Joram turned down the offer as he had bought the plot for Rs 1 crore,” said Ruja.

He said that, following repeated requests by Dr Jini, Joram decided to donate the plot free of cost, on the condition that the TRIHMS would lay a foundation pillar indicating that the plot was donated by Joram and his family members.

Ruja said that Dr Jini initially accepted Joram’s condition. “However, the commitment was not met, which led to Joram becoming frustrated,” he said.

Ruja said that Dr Jini ignored repeated reminders from Joram. “So, consequently, due to frustration and anger, Joram had to go to Dr Jini’s residence in the wee hours of Wednesday,” he said.

Ruja said that the incident occurred only due to the failure of Dr Jini to meet his commitment as the TRIHMS director.

“It is quite surprising that, in a representation submitted to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Dr Jini said that Joram had repeatedly demanded ransom from him and his family members. However, Joram was claiming his right as his land was used and his condition was not met,” Ruja said.

The ANYA demanded a free and fair investigation, stating that a neutral and unbiased inquiry should be conducted to ensure transparency and justice.

It sought suspension of Dr Jini from the post of the TRIHMS director during the period of the inquiry, stating that his continuance as the TRIHMS authority may influence the investigation.

It demanded formation of an independent committee to ensure fairness in the investigation.

The ANYA also clarified that Joram is a former president of the association and no longer holds any active position in it. “This misrepresentation needs to be corrected, as it has led to misunderstandings and confusion in the public domain,” said Ruja.

“We feel deeply resentful about the way the situation has been portrayed, particularly the tagging of Byabang Joram as a member of the ANYA. This mischaracterisation is unfair and does not reflect the current reality. We respectfully urge all parties involved, including media outlets and public figures, to refrain from misrepresenting individuals in ways that do not align with the facts,” he said.