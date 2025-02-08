Officers fund fluorescent collars for highway mithuns

PANGIN, 7 Feb: In an effort to mitigate road accidents and safeguard the lives of both humans and mithuns, Pangin Circle Officer Niyang Pertin and PWD (Highways) Pasighat Division Executive Engineer Okep Dai spearheaded an initiative to distribute fluorescent collars to owners of mithuns.

The move comes in response to the alarming number of accidents caused by low visibility on highways during dense winter fog. The dark coats of free-ranging mithuns blend into the night, making it challenging for drivers to spot them, resulting in accidents and the loss of both human and animal lives.

Pertin and Dai personally funded and procured 200 fluorescent collars, which were handed over to mithun owners during a function presided over by Pangin ADC Gamtum Padu at the Pangin community hall here, in presence of the GBs of Pangin subdivision.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC termed the initiative to protect mithuns “an important step forward” and assured to continue developing innovative ideas to further enhance the safety and wellbeing of all.

“Witnessing mithuns fall victim to road accidents time and again was deeply concerning. These animals are an integral part of our cultural heritage, and it was disheartening to witness their vulnerability on highways. It became clear that something needed to be done,” said Pertin. He further said that, when approached with the concept, Dai immediately supported the initiative, recognising its potential to save lives.

Informational pamphlets and posters promoting road safety and responsible driving were also distributed by Pangin PS OC on the occasion, who spoke on the importance of road awareness and careful driving. (DIPRO)