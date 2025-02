NAHARLAGUN, 7 Feb: The Banderdewa police on Thursday arrested a drug peddler, identified as Dipak Panika, and seized three vials containing narcoticdrug weighing 4.44 grams from his possession.

The police team was led by SI Sudhir Kr Singh, under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO.

“The arrest was made in connection with Case No 13/2025 under Section 21 (a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,” Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo informed in a release.