Yachuli proposed as K/Panyor HQ

NAHARLAGUN, 7 Feb: In a significant development, Yachuli has been proposed as the headquarters of Keyi Panyor district from among the previously considered names of Ter Gapin, Sam Sath, and Yachuli.

The proposal was put forward by Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung during a media briefing at his residence here, in the presence of the ZPC and ZPMs of Keyi Panyor district and the land donors from Ter Gapin and Sam Sath.

The decision came after extensive discussions with various stakeholders, aimed at ensuring smooth and effective administrative functioning of the new district.

The proposal will be placed before the state government for Cabinet approval.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, DCM Chowna Mein, the Nyishi Elite Society, the ANSU, the AYSU, the ANYA, the YCEF, former minister Taba Tedir, and all those who contributed to the district’s creation, Tatung sought “collective responsibility and cooperation in driving the rapid development of Keyi Panyor and its proposed headquarters’ site.”