Int’l tourism conference begins in Nagaland

DIMAPUR, 7 Feb: With the aim of promoting tourism, fostering sustainable logistics and enhancing regional connectivity, a two-day Nagaland International Conference on Tourism, Transport and Logistics (NICTTL) started at Chumoukedima on Friday.

The event, held under the theme ‘Empowering Nagaland, India through Connectivity and Sustainable Development’, is being organised by Business Association of Nagas (BAN) and supported by the union micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME) ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagaland adviser for industries & commerce, Hekani Jakhalu said that the government plays a crucial role in expanding and exploring tourism opportunities through infrastructure development.

“We need to consider the budget, which is vital for both tourism and the overall economy,” Jakhalu said.

The budgetary constraint presents a significant challenge for the state government, she said, adding that the government cannot solve these problems alone and it requires collaborative effort.

She said that the government would actively support partnerships and work together toward solutions.

New Delhi-based Japan Embassy Second Secretary Ryuta Saito said that Japan and Nagaland share a unique historical connection through wartime experiences.

“We believe Japan and Nagaland share many commonalities in terms of future goals and cultural practices, offering a strong foundation for collaboration,” Saito said.

He said that Japanese business people have expressed their eagerness to collaborate with people from Nagaland as they are hardworking, honest and have the ability to quickly adapt to Japanese work habits and styles.

“They are interested in strengthening this connection, including inviting more young people from Nagaland to Japan,” he said.

Last year nearly 1.4 lakh Japanese visited India but unfortunately very limited people reached Nagaland due to lack of knowledge and information about the state.

Saito said that the Japanese government would be very interested in focusing on Nagaland due to its diverse culture and beautiful landscape.

He also shared some of the programmes being implemented by the Japanese government in the Northeastern state.

Guides Association of Bhutan chairman Garab Dorji said that in Bhutan tour guides are compulsory for visitors and there are around 4,000 trained guides.

“The role of guides in Bhutan is very important as tourists actually see through the eyes of a guide. They play a big role in promoting Bhutan through tourists/guests,” Dorji said. (PTI)