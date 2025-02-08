‘Hastavem’ project launched in Changlang

NONTHAM, 7 Feb: A project titled ‘Hastavem’ was launched in Nontham village in Khagam block in Changlang district on Friday.

The project, a joint initiative of the Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT) and the ArSRLM in Miao, with support from the Seven Sisters Development Assistance (SeSTA), aims to empower 25 rural women from various self-help groups (SHG) by providing training in handloom weaving and computerised machine embroidery.

NABARD District Development Manager Kamal Roy, speaking on the occasion, highlighted the NABARD’s role in supporting off-farm producer organisations. Roy also gave emphasis on post-GI activities for Tangsa handloom. He encouraged women to adopt a “credit culture and engage in financial inclusion initiatives.”

BLCCT founder and CEO Chandan Prasad outlined the project’s goals of promoting indigenous culture and improving livelihoods through skill development.

He highlighted the revival of the Nontham Weaving Centre with the NABARD’s assistance, securing geographical indication (GI) for Tangsa textile and handloom, and expressed gratitude to the SeSTA for its support.

Dina Aran from the SBI assured that the bank would provide support in terms of credit linkages, while TBCA executive secretary Rev Sony Sacnhong Jugli commended the NABARD and the SeSTA for empowering rural women.

Mumtak Tayeng from the ArSRLM and Theknan Lungphi from the Nongtham Handloom Cluster Producers Company Limited also spoke.