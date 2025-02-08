Awareness prog on PMMSY, FIDF, LIFIC

NAHARLAGUN, 7 Feb: A district-level awareness programme on the PMMSY, FIDF and LIFIC was organised by Guwahati (Assam)-based National Cooperative Development Corporation’s (NCDC) Northeast regional office, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Union (APSCU), at the APSCU conference hall here on Friday.

Addressing the participants, Arunachal Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Fisheries Secretary Hage Tari spoke on the fisheries, animal husbandry and veterinary models of development across the country, and encouraged unemployed youths, women and entrepreneurs to make use of such models.

NCDC Executive Director Ashok B Pillai highlighted the role of the fisheries department and the NCDC in the development of the fishery sector in the state.

The programme had three technical sessions, out of which two sessions were conducted by Arunachal Fisheries Deputy Director T Yanggam, during which he highlighted topics such as Ghar Ghar KCC Abhiyan, inland fisheries, aquaculture farms, entrepreneur models in fisheries,aquaculture under the PMMSY, etc.

NCDC Assistant Director Abhishek Jain highlighted the role of the NCDC in the development of fishery development cooperative societies, the LINAC Fisheries Business Incubation Centre, and other schemes implemented by the NCDC.

NCDC Director Robert H Touthang and Joint RCS (D) Michi Gumbo also spoke.