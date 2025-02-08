APU organises rural immersion camp

PASIGHAT, 7 Feb: The social work department of the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district conducted a five-day ‘rural immersion camp’, with the theme ‘Reconnecting with Roots by Fostering Community Bond’, at Dalbing village in Mariyang circle of Upper Siang district from 2-6 February.

“The initiative, conducted as part of the Master of Arts in Social Work curriculum, proved to be a meaningful engagement towards social awareness, community development, and cultural exchange,” the APU informed in a release.

Guided by Social Science HoD Dr Menuka Kadu and Assistant Professor Ngurang Mana, the camp involved second-semester students who showcased leadership and teamwork. “The president and general secretary of the Dalbing Students’ Union, Balim Bitin and Orik Patuk, played a pivotal role in the success of the camp, coordinating and arranging logistics on behalf of the village from the very beginning,” the release said.

The five-day camp began with a comprehensive four-kilometre transect walk to assess the village’s resources and layout on the first day, followed by a formal meeting with GBs, gram panchayat members, student leaders, and other key stakeholders to introduce the camp’s objectives. The subsequent days saw the students conducting interactive age- and class-appropriate sessions at the Upper Primary School, addressing topics such as good touch-bad touch, study habits, power of discipline, teenage pregnancy, menstrual hygiene, career counselling, good habits, drug awareness, etc.

In the evenings, discussions with youths and members of self-help groups focused on issues like drug abuse, youths’aspirations, village sanitation, and women’s empowerment. Documentary screenings further enriched these conversations during each session.

To ensure inclusivity, home visits were conducted to engage elderly residents who could not attend the earlier sessions. The team also organised games and sports activities, strengthening community bonding across different age groups. “A mass rally promoting community cleanliness and a vibrant cultural exchange programme at the community hall highlighted the camp’s success,” the release said, adding that “local residents actively participated, showcasing their talents alongside the university team.”

The camp concluded with a cleanliness drive. “The villagers expressed deep appreciation for the university’s efforts and pledged to adopt the lessons learnt during the camp,” the release said.