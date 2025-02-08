NCORD meeting and awareness prog held

LEMMI, 7 Feb: A Narcotics Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting and an awareness programme were conducted here in Pakke-Kessang district on Friday.

The programme saw the participation of head gaon burahs (HGB), anganwadi workers, dignitaries, and the student community.

The programme was led by Pakke-Kessang SP Tasi Darang, who delivered a speech emphasising the importance of understanding and adhering to the relevant laws. His address served to motivate the attendees to take an active role in promoting a safer community.

The programme featured sessions led by prominent resource persons. Dr Papung Kino shed light on the intricacies of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, emphasising the severe consequences of drug abuse and trafficking, while DCPU Probation Officer Anand Techi presented a comprehensive overview of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, highlighting the importance of child safety and the legal framework in place to protect them.

Pakke-Kessang PS OC Tage Kapa delivered a presentation on the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, focusing on road safety regulations and responsible driving practices, and Pakke-Kessang CDPO Shera Camdir stressed on spreading legal knowledge about the safety of women and child.

The HGBs voiced their concerns and offered suggestions.

Further, the Pakke-Kessang district police carried out a motor vehicle checking, and imposed penalty as per the provisions of the MV Act, under the SP’s leadership.