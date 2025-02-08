Trg and demo progs on mushroom cultivation tech

PASIGHAT, 7 Feb: Over 100 individuals, including members of SHGs, farmers, and young entrepreneurs, participated in training and demonstration programmes on mushroom cultivation technology, organised by the Horticulture Department’s Mushroom Development Centre (MDC) here in East Siang district from 5-7 February.

The training sessions were held at Rayang village (Ruksin circle), Namsing village (Mebo subdivision) and the MDC training hall (GTC Pasighat).

The objective of the programmes was to provide the participants with fundamental knowledge ofmushroom cultivation and spawn production technology. The training also provided hands-on experience in mushroom cultivation, with particular focus on oyster and button mushroom cultivation.

The programme aimed to encourage self-employment opportunities through mushroom farming, enabling participants to generate sustainable income. The trainees were also introduced to value addition of mushrooms and source of additional income by recycling of mushroom substrate for use as organic manure.

The programmes were conducted by DHO AR Ering, CHF Plant Pathology Associate Professor RC Shakywar, SCHO Oyin Tayeng, HDO Oyi Modi, Ruksin HDO Dr Aido Taloh, HDO MDC in-charge Nuka Dai, and Mebo HDO Bini Tagom.

All the participants were later provided with mushroom cultivation kits, informative pamphlets,and certificates. (DIPRO)