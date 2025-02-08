Task force raids unauthorised LAMC factory

KHARSANG, 7 Feb: The sub-divisional level task force, comprising the sub-divisional officer (SDO), the Kharsang PS OC, and the assistant mineral development officer of Kharsang in Changlang district raided an unauthorised LAMC coke factory located within an aerial distance of 900 metres from the Namchik-Namphuk coal mine on Thursday.

The factory was allegedly operating using coal sourced from an illegal mining site.

According to reports, the factory had resumed operations two weeks ago despite having been shut down in 2023 following complaints from GeoEnpro Petroleum Ltd, as it is situated near one of the company’s drilling wells.

Meanwhile, the union environment, forest and climate change ministry has sought clarification from its regional office in Shillong (Meghalaya) regarding alleged violations within the approved 128.97-hectare area of the Namchik-Namphuk (central) coal mine.

The discrepancy was identified through the digital survey system during the Stage-II forest clearance approval process.

According to an official communication issued by the ministry in January, an earlier report from the regional office in Shillong, dated 17 June, 2024, had stated that “no violations under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) were observed.” However, “a subsequent DSS analysis of the KML file for the approved forest area (128.97 ha) revealed that non-forestry activities had taken place outside the designated 39.02 hectares for which Stage-II approval was granted,” the ministry’s letter stated.

M/s Coal Pulz Pvt Ltd, a successful bidder for the Namchik-Namphuk coal mine, which earlier this week signed an escrow agreement with the Coal Controller’s Organisation for the coal mining project, is awaiting Stage-II forest clearance for the remaining 89.95 ha of the total 128.97 ha.

The initial 39.02 ha had already received approval in 2006 for the prior allottee, the Arunachal Pradesh Mineral Development & Trading Corporation Limited.

However, revelation of alleged illegal mining activities, both within and outside the approved mining area, has further complicated the clearance process, delaying the commencement of operations at the Namchik-Namphuk coal mine.