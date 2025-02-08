Training prog on GST organised

ITANAGAR, 7 Feb: The Tax, Excise & Narcotics Department, in collaboration with Shillong (Meghalaya)-based National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics, organised a two-day offline and online training programme on GST.

The programme concluded on Friday with an awareness programme on GST law at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre here. The session was aimed at educating tax practitioners, taxpayers, and members of the business community on key aspects of GST compliance and recent updates in tax regulations.

Tax, Excise & Narcotics Commissioner Lobsang Tsering emphasised the importance of GST compliance in ensuring transparency and efficiency in the tax system.

Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries president Tarh Nachung highlighted the significance of such initiatives in fostering better understanding and cooperation between the business community and the tax authorities.

Nachung stressed that taxpayers should “voluntarily file return and pay taxes, as these collection would be used for the development of the state.”

He appealed to the traders to register their firms for GST and file the returns on time, “which will eventually increase the revenues of the central and state governments, in the larger interest of the public.”

Nachung lauded the state government for organising the workshop on GST laws, saying that it has “practically benefitted the traders of the capital region for ensuring better tax management and compliances.” He also urged the Tax, Excise & Narcotics Department to “collaborate and create social capital through mass awareness campaigns on GST laws to boost the state’s revenue.”

Tinsukia (Assam)-based Central GST Superintendent Umashankar Kashyap provided insights into the GST law, compliance procedures, and recent policy changes, addressing various queries from the participants.

The programme witnessed the participation of tax professionals, traders, and entrepreneurs.