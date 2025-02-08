Youth foundation day celebrated

DADAM, 7 Feb: The Dadam Youth Association (D.Y.A.) here in Tirap district celebrated its first foundation day on Thursday.

The event commenced with a marathon with the theme ‘Run towards a Drug-Free Society’. A large number of youths and students from Dadam village actively participated in the event, promoting awareness about a healthier and addiction-free lifestyle.

Dadam CO Dr Metung Taku lauded the DYA for organising such meaningful initiatives at the grassroots level. She emphasised that “events like these inspire students to focus on their education and contribute to the overall development of the village.”

Dr Taku urged the youths and students to stay away from intoxicating substances and instead prioritise their education, as it would pave the way for success and a brighter future.