Raja, Phassang chair meeting on developmental issues

ITANAGAR, 8 Feb: UD Minister Balo Raja, alongside Mayor Tamme Phassang, chaired a joint meeting with officials of the IMC, the ICR DC office, the Naharlagun and Itanagar SP offices, as well as representatives from the Bander-dewa circle administration and the Itanagar smart city project, here on Friday.

The meeting focused on addressing various developmental issues, ranging from cleanliness and beautification to other key initiatives aimed at maintaining a clean, green, and crime-free capital.

Raja in his address highlighted that garbage management, town beautification, and ensuring a peaceful city are the government’s top priorities. He urged the residents of the twin capital towns and local businesses to work together as a team, saying, “The capital belongs to everyone.”

The minister warned that strict action, including penalties, would be imposed on those who violate cleanliness and safety norms. He also noted the ongoing installation of CCTV cameras across the city and announced that awards would be conferred to the cleanest wards.

Phassang highlighted the developmental initiatives undertaken by the IMC to improve the city’s cleanliness and solid waste management. These initiatives include the sewerage treatment plant, the proposed municipal solid waste charcoal plant, and regular cleanliness drives. The mayor stressed that, while the IMC is committed to these efforts, public cooperation is essential for ensuring their success.

To curb improper waste disposal, Phassang announced that the IMC has launched a door-to-door garbage collection service twice a day. He also proposed imposing fines on individuals who dispose of waste at inappropriate times or in public places.

In addition, the mayor stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness along highways, expanding the IMC’s jurisdiction within the twin cities, deploying security personnel to ensure a peaceful environment, and keeping a vigilant eye on violators.