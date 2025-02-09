ANSU donates to family affected by fire incident

ITANAGAR, 8 Feb: The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) on Saturday extended assistance to the family affected by the fire that occurred in Upper Darya Hill last week.

The fire reduced the family’s kutcha house to ashes. While the family managed to escape, they lost all their belongings in the blaze, the ANSU informed in a release.

A team of the ANSU, comprising its education secretary Arun Riang, art & culture secretary Tagru Joseph, assistant social service and health secretary Anil Sangdo, and audit secretary Nabam Karbia, visited the site to assess the situation and provide relief.

During their interaction with the affected family, the ANSU delegation handed over essential relief items to support the family in their time of distress.

The house owner, Tamuk Tagiam, expressed appreciation for the ANSU’s timely intervention and support. “He said that such gestures of solidarity bring hope to those in need and reflect the union’s commitment to social welfare,” the release stated.

The ANSU urged the authorities to provide further assistance to the affected family.