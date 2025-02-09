Wangsu takes stock of projects’ implementation in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, 8 Feb: Agriculture & Allied Minister Gabriel D Wangsu on Saturday inspected several agriculture and allied projects being implemented in East Siang district.

During his daylong tour of East Siang, the minister also took stock of the status of ongoing schemes during a review meeting held at Siang guesthouse with HoDs, in the presence of MLA Tapi Darang and DC Tayi Taggu.

Interacting with farmers during his visit to the fields of progressive farmers, the minister stressed that successful implementation of various schemes of the agriculture and allied sectors would motivate more farmers to involve in these sectors.

During the his visit to ‘floral village’ Bodak in Mebo subdivision, Wangsu commended the ‘Mission Pun:lek (Floral Village Destination)’, initiated by local MLA Oken Tayeng.

The minister urged the community to avail of schemes to take up floriculture in tune with the innovative floral mission.

The minister also visited various offices and plants concerned, including the civil supplies and district agriculture store in Pasighat, the IDDP and Ane diary plant at VTI, the government piggery farm in 7 Mile, the Pane Korong fish farm and fishery office, the district veterinary hospital, the liquid nitrogen plant, the Nursery & Spawn Production Centre

at the DHO office, and the oil palm plantation and dragon fruit cultivation of progressive farmer Besing Tatin in Gobo.

The minister stressed on renovation of existing infrastructure at the Veterinary Training Institute (VTI) for training of unemployed youths in animal husbandry and poultry.

For the functioning of Ane dairy plant at the VTI, Wangsu called for revival of dairy cooperative societies in East Siang for economic empowerment of dairy farmers. (DIPRO)