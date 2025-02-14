Int’l Mother Language Day celebration underway at RGU

RONO HILLS, 13 Feb: Celebration of the International Mother Language Day began at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on 11 February.

The first league of the celebration was conducted by the faculty of languages. It consisted of three competitions for the students of the university. The first of them was an essay competition on the topic ‘The Role of Mother Tongue in Promoting the Indian Knowledge System’. This was followed by a poem writing competition on the theme ‘Mother Tongue’. Both the competitions were conducted offline in the Hindi department. “Along with the faculty members, the scholars of both Hindi and English departments helped in the conducting of the programmes,” the RGU informed in a release.

“Students shared their traditional wisdom hidden in their tradition through the storytelling competition that was based on the theme ‘Traditional Knowledge System’. The participants provided a background of what the story was about in Hindi or English, and then narrated their stories in their mother tongues. The folklores were narrated in Adi, Nyishi, Galo, Nocte, Tangsa, and Assamese,” the release stated.

Prof PK Acharya from RGU’s education department, who was also one of the jury members, advised the students to create new narratives to preserve the culture and ethos of the state, it said.

“Over 70 students from various departments participated in the three competitions organised in the university. The results of the contests will be declared on 21 February, ie, the International Mother Language Day,” the release added.