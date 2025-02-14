DC reviews status of Taliha-Siyum BRO road

DAPORIJO, 13 Feb: Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo convened a meeting with BRO officials here on Thursday, in the presence of Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) president Larji Rigia, ZPMs and others, to review the status of the Taliha-Siyum BRO road.

During the meeting, the TCS president said that “the public of Upper Subansiri, especially Taliha to Taksing, are not happy with the BRO’s work culture, its snail’s pace of work, and its compromising the quality of work,” the DIPRO informed in a release.

Rigia said that the BRO took up the project decades back to construct the road “from 0 Point to Taliha road, measuring hardly 40 kms, and still couldn’t achieve the target even after passing of many deadlines,” the release said.

He assured the BRO that if it faces any difficulty or disturbance, the public and the administration are always ready to solve the issues to ensure smooth progress of the road work.

77 RCC OC Akash Rout gave assurance that “the remaining hard cutting 29-39 kms shall be completed in mid of December” and said that quality of work would be the top priority.

The DC fixed the next review meeting with the BRO at the end of March, and directed the BRO officials to “bring positive result in the next meeting,” the DIPRO informed.