Lohit DRSC to conduct regular traffic awareness campaigns

TEZU, 13 Feb: The Lohit District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) on Thursday decided to conduct regular traffic awareness campaigns, involving local organisations, media, and student unions in the district.

The DRSC in a meeting held at the district secretariat here further resolved that road signages that do not accurately depict directions or locations should be reinstalled with correct information.

“Any encroachment along the right of way (RoW) of the roads must be reported to the district administration at the earliest and the provisions of speed breakers, blinkers, and traffic signal lights should be made at strategic locations only after coordination with the police department to ensure efficiency,” the DRSC decided.

It further decided that vehicles such as tractors without proper rear lighting will be required to paste retro-reflective materials to enhance visibility at night, and old trucks with faulty lighting will be inspected and directed to rectify the issues.

Other decisions taken by the committee are to conduct sensitisation programmes on the risk of jogging or walking along the national highway, and to continue the jungle clearance along the highway.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo highlighted the importance of traffic awareness among the people.

The DC also reviewed the action taken report on safety measures as per the decisions taken in the previous meeting, and suggested further improvements.

Superintendent of Police Thutan Jamba provided data on recent road accidents in the district, showing a decline in fatalities in recent years. The SP attributed the decline in road fatalities to strict traffic rule enforcement and public awareness campaigns. However, he urged road agencies to consult the police department before installing road accessories, “as they have firsthand knowledge of accident-prone areas.”

During the meeting, a presentation on efficient traffic management in the state was delivered, highlighting key challenges and possible solutions with relevant data and examples. (DIPRO)