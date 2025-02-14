Precarious state of PhD holders

Editor,

I would like to express my deep concern over the grim reality faced by PhD holders in Arunachal Pradesh. Despite years of dedication, research, and academic struggle, many scholars find themselves unemployed or in precarious job situations, with no guarantee of a stable career. A PhD degree is often seen as the pinnacle of academic achievement, yet in our state it has become a symbol of uncertainty. Many scholars, after completing their research, face a harsh job market with limited opportunities. The absence of a proper academic and research infrastructure, coupled with a lack of government policies to support scholars, has left many PhD holders struggling for even basic employment.

The situation is disheartening. Young researchers dedicate their prime years to higher studies with the hope of contributing to society, but in return they receive nothing – no recognition, no financial security, and no career stability. This forces many to either leave the state in search of better opportunities or abandon their academic dreams altogether.

If this continues, it will discourage future generations from pursuing research, weakening the intellectual and scientific growth of Arunachal. I urge the state government and authorities concerned to address this issue seriously by creating academic and research job opportunities, offering better financial support to scholars, and ensuring a transparent hiring system in universities and research institutions.

If talented PhD holders continue to be ignored, Arunachal risks losing its brightest minds to other states or even to unemployment.

PhD research scholar