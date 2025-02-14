Urgent need to implement Tenancy Act

Editor,

I am writing to bring to public attention the critical need for immediate implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Tenancy Act, 2022 in Arunachal, especially in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR). Despite being enacted and notified in the Arunachal Pradesh Gazette on 15 November, 2022, the Act is yet to be effectively enforced in Arunachal, leading to numerous legal and financial disputes between landlords, tenants, and rental agents.

The Arunachal Pradesh Tenancy Act was introduced with the objective of ensuring fair rental practices, protecting the rights of both landlords and tenants, and creating a structured framework to resolve disputes through the establishment of a rent authority, rent court, and rent tribunal. However, due to lack of proper awareness and enforcement, informal rental agreements continue to prevail, leaving tenants vulnerable to unlawful evictions and arbitrary rent hikes while also exposing landlords to potential financial losses.

Key reasons for implementation:

Protection of rights: The Act provides a clear legal structure defining the rights and responsibilities of both landlords and tenants.

Dispute resolution mechanism: The establishment of a rent court and rent tribunal will offer a structured, efficient, and legally binding solution for resolving rental disputes, reducing the burden on civil courts.

Prevention of unlawful evictions and exploitation: The Act safeguards tenants against forced evictions and unjustified rental increases, ensuring a balanced approach to rental agreements.

Regulation of rental agents: The Act holds rental agents accountable, thereby ensuring transparency and fairness in rental transactions.

Urgent steps required:

Appointment of a rent authority under Section 30 of the Act to oversee tenancy agreements and compliance.

Establishment of a rent court and rent tribunal under Sections 33 and 34 for speedy adjudication of disputes.

Awareness campaigns to educate the general public, including landlords, tenants, and rental agents, about their rights and responsibilities under the Act.

Development of a digital platform as mandated under Section 4(3) of the Act, enabling online registration of tenancy agreements for easy monitoring and compliance.

The absence of regulatory oversight in tenancy agreements has led to numerous cases of tenants being unfairly evicted, high increase in rent fees, landlords suffering from non-payment issues, and rental agents exploiting both parties.

Immediate implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Tenancy Act, 2022 is essential to establish a fair and transparent rental system in Arunachal.

I urge the authorities concerned, especially the ICR administration, to take swift action in enforcing this vital law for the benefit of the residents.

Taying Nega,

Model Village, Naharlagun