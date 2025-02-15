Guv extends Tamla Du, Ali-Aye-Ligang greetings

ITANAGAR, 14 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Tamla Du festival of the Mishmi community, and expressed hope that this year’s festival would bring happiness, prosperity, and harmony to all.

“On this auspicious occasion, I offer my prayers to almighty Lord Jebmalu, seeking his divine blessings for peace, prosperity, and wellbeing for all,” the governor said.

The governor also extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Ali-Aye-Ligang festival of the Mising community of Assam, and expressed hope that the festivity would usher in tranquillity, contentment and happiness in the society.

“May this festival bring abundant harvest, happiness, and prosperity to all,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)