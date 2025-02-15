Training prog on pest & disease mgmt

LONGDING, 14 Feb: The Longding Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) conducted a training programme on ‘Biological control of pest and diseases of arecanut’ at Mopakhat village on Thursday. The programme was aimed at educating the farmers on the widespread pest and diseases affecting arecanut cultivation and sustainable management strategies using biological pesticides.

During the programme, plant protection scientist Dr Deep Narayan Mishra emphasised the importance of biological control measures, including preparation and application of eco-friendly biopesticides for effective disease and pest management.

Dr Mishra elaborated the role of beneficial microorganisms such as trichoderma spp and pseudomonas fluorescens in disease suppression, highlighting their antagonistic properties against various fungal pathogens. He provided detailed insights into the mode of action of these bio-control agents.

L&WME expert Dr Amit Kumar focused on integration of sustainable land and water management practices in ensuring long-term benefits for arecanut farmers.

During the interaction session, the farmers shared their concerns and sought expert guidance on improving their farming practices.