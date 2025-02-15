Nat’l seminar on ‘Viksit Bharat’ underway at RGU

RONO HILLS, 14 Feb: A two-day national seminar on ‘Rejuvenating Ecosystem for Viksit Bharat’, being organised by the commerce department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), was inaugurated by RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak at the university’s mini-auditorium here on Friday.

“India’s goal of transitioning to a developed nation involves inclusive economic policies, expanding access to financial services, and improving education and healthcare. Additionally, promoting innovation through Digital India and embracing environmental sustainability are key to ensuring long-term growth and mitigating climate change. The aim of the seminar is to generate meaningful discussions, fostering collaboration, and pave the way for actionable strategies toward a rejuvenated ecosystem for Viksit India,” the RGU informed in a release.

Delivering the inaugural address, Prof Nayak highlighted the multifaceted contributions of different sectors to a Viksit Bharat, with special focus on the agricultural sector as a cornerstone of national development. He highlighted the key indicators of developed nations and discussed how India can achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat, emphasising the pivotal role of the rural sector. He also outlined the contributions of various sectors to national development, with special focus on agriculture as a cornerstone.

Former vice-chancellor of Sido Kanhu Murmu University, Prof Mohammed Basheer Ahmed Khan, elaborated various initiatives contributing to a Viksit Bharat, including awareness programmes and policy dialogues. He stressed the importance of inclusivity and equity in national development, with regard to higher education.

Health & Family Welfare Secretary Ira Singal in her address emphasised the importance of strategic planning, and encouraged students to prepare for their future, remarking that “national progress begins with individual growth and success.”

NABARD Itanagar Regional Office General Manager Damodar Mishra outlined key focus areas for sustainable economic growth and financial empowerment in his address, while Finance, Planning & Investment Deputy Director Dr Akepi Linggi Ehili expressed said that the seminar is “the first-ever collaboration between the Finance, Planning and Investment Department and RGU’s commerce department.”

RGU Professor RC Parida also spoke.